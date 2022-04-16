Sol de Oriente
Castle Sol de Oriente is one of the most important architectural wonders of the Pacific coast. This remarkable and iconic home is located in Careyes, an exclusive luxury resort on the Mexican Pacific. With sensuously curved walls, a star-shaped structure and a circular swimming pool, the property was designed to embrace and enhance the beauty of nature and crowned with a traditional large palapa.
Location: Sol De Oriente, Costa Careyes, Mexico 48884
Asking price: $15,000,000
Year built: N/A
Living area: 6 bedrooms
Features: One of the most important architectural wonders of the Pacific coast, the compound features a castle with 3 bedrooms, a tower with 1 bedroom, 2 bungalows each with 1 bedroom, and an additional .75 acre of land with plans
