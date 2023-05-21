Hot Property Estates: OSKLO-Designed Architectural Compound

New construction, designed and built by OSKLO, this ultra-private architectural compound is located behind a mature landscape of Japanese pines and manicured garden amongst Billionaires Row in the best location of the Bird Streets. Set upon a near half-acre parcel with city views, a cobbled and gated driveway leads to this modern agora of 8,326 SF narrated through seamless indoor/outdoor living areas and interior design of custom OSKLO furnishings second to none. Textures of quarried limestone transition to oak floors, block carved fireplaces and custom millwork framed by 13-ft ceilings. OSKLO house is an architectural achievement built for the most refined of tastes.

The Details

Location: 9235 Robin Drive, Bird Streets, 90069

Asking price: $13,600,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 8,326 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Custom OSKLO Furnishings, Central Living Atrium, Quarried Limestone, Oak Floors, Block Carved Fireplaces, Custom Millwork, 40-ft Metal Doors Pocket to Reveal an Amangiri-Inspired Backdrop, Lap Pool and Spa, Outdoor Garden Dining Area with 15-ft Fireplace, City Views

Branden & Rayni Williams

The Beverly Hills Estates

(310) 626-4248

Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com

thebeverlyhillsestates.com

DRE#: 02126121, 01774287, 01496786