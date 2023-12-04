Design, Fine Dining and The Kitchen’s Focal Point

(from left) Paul Esteban of Starcon Industries, Hector and Pamela Magnus of Architects Magnus, Ricardo Rabines and Taal Safdie of Safdie Rabines Architects and Jake Cattanach of Starcon Industries.

This October, the Los Angeles Times Hot Property and Gaggenau, German manufacturer of luxury kitchen appliances, and the Michelin Guide’s “Preferred Home Kitchen Appliance Brand,” offered an invited group of Southern California designers, architects and real estate leaders a chance to mingle, compare notes, and enjoy a meal at Addison, Southern California’s only Three-Star Michelin restaurant.

The experience brought together home designers and builders such as Safdie Rabines Architects, House Design Architects and Architects Magnus for a night of fine cuisine and an intimate conversation about the nexus of art, architecture, food and design.

Addison, awarded three Michelin Stars in 2023, is a gastronomic exploration of California. Their exclusive ten-course tasting menu changes with the seasons, focusing on what makes the state a gastronomic destination. Similarly, the assembled professionals held a wide-ranging discussion as distinct as seasonal change - how the simplicity of a kitchen and its appliances can give way to amazing complexity in food, art and culture.

The art of the home often stems from the kitchen, the room where gatherings and conversations center among good food and friends.

A theme throughout the evening was Gaggenau’s Professional Kitchen Principle - designing appliances to perform exceptionally, inspiring the home chef to create culinary masterpieces as accomplished as those from the professional kitchen. Gaggenau, as evidenced in its partnership with the Michelin Guide, has long been recognized for it’s dedication to timeless design, craftmanship and innovation in the manufacture of high-quality home appliances.

