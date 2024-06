Designed by famed architect Bing Hu, this stunning property was declared the Wall Street Journal’s “2018 Home of the Year.”

The fully custom property exudes island luxury at the highest level, with seamless indoor/outdoor living, extraordinarily finishes and breathtaking ocean and mountain views. A covered lanai extends from every room of the 7,107 square-foot home. The 1.46-acre enclosed and walled private compound includes a guest cottage, pool, spa and yoga hale.

Suzanne Harding & Jeff Skinner

Kukuiʻula Realty Group

808.742.0234

info@kukuiula.com

kukuiula.com

DRE#: RB-20320

Location: 3047 Kahalawai St. Kaua’i, HI

Asking Price: $13,500,000

Year Built: 2017

Living Area: 7,017 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms