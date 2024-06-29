650 Endrino Place - Showing By Appointment
Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates sits a private, gated and warm architectural 5-bedroom + 8-bathroom home built by Aleck Dugally. The large-scale sunken living room and den have floor-to-ceiling pocket doors leading to the spectacular pool and spa area with stunning city and ocean views.
Renee Avedon, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.801.5400
renee.avedon@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01410243
Location: 650 Endrino Place, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $15,000,000
Year built: 1968
Living area: 7,209 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: The primary bedroom with fireplace overlooks the pool, includes several walk-in closets and has dual bathrooms; a media room, cook’s kitchen and center foyer entryway complete this amazing home.