Pardee Properties Rallies Community in Support of Those Impacted by Los Angeles Wildfires

Matching Angelenos Displaced Due to Fires with Rentals and More

Pardee Properties is mobilizing resources to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, offering temporary housing and a streamlined form to coordinate assistance.

WHAT

In response to the devastating wildfires in the Palisades and across Los Angeles, Pardee Properties is mobilizing resources to assist individuals and families displaced due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The team is offering a NO COST home matchmaking program to connect those who NEED homes with those who can PROVIDE homes. These are not MLS listings but places offered by generous neighbors and friends. So far, their database includes over 150 off-market properties being offered only to those displaced residents.

DETAILS



Housing Support: Pardee Properties has vacant, staged and furnished homes available for short-term leases. Long-term housing options are also accessible for those in need.

New Form to Streamline Requests: A quick form has been created to better track requests for assistance and offers of resources.

Completely Free: No fees or commissions – this is a 100% NO COST community initiative.

HOW TO HELP OR RECEIVE SUPPORT



Call: 310.907.6517

Email: connect@pardeeproperties.com

Complete the form to request help or offer resources.

ABOUT PARDEE PROPERTIES

Pardee Properties is a lifestyle-driven brokerage that has established itself as one of the most trusted names in Los Angeles real estate. The company’s concierge model is renowned for its market-specific expertise and ability to both personalize and simplify the real estate process for its clients, leading to over $7 billion worth of real estate sales across two decades. Powered by unmatched in-house departments, a commitment to fostering communities and a dedication to high-touch service, Pardee Properties goes the extra mile to meet the unique needs of modern home buyers and sellers, allowing them to enjoy the entire real estate process and love where they live.

For more information on Pardee Properties’ 20 years of success, their services and community impact, visit www.pardeeproperties.com or follow on Instagram for the latest listings, real estate tips and market insights.