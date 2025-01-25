Luxury Estate Lake Havasu City, AZ

Elegance meets functionality in this 4,956-sq-ft residence on nearly an acre in Havasu Foothills Estates. This luxurious home offers 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, an office, a game room and an interior courtyard. The great room boasts 16’ ceilings, a fireplace, pocket doors for seamless indoor/outdoor living and custom ceilings. The gourmet kitchen includes two granite islands, a Viking range, a double oven and a built-in fridge. The master suite features large windows, a sitting area and a spa-like bath. Outdoors, enjoy two patios, a pool, 10’x10’ spa, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, a 4-car garage and an 80’ deep RV garage with lake views.

Location: 1030 Circula De Hacienda, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Asking Price: $5,500,000

Year Built: 2018

Living Area: 4,956 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Lot size: 0.96 acres in Havasu Foothills Estates; garages: 4-car and 80’ deep double RV garage with deck and lake views; 4,956 sq ft with indoor/outdoor living, gourmet kitchen and spa-like master suite; outdoor: patios, pool, spa, firepits, kitchen, Bevolo gas lamps

Contact: Realty One Group - Mountain Desert

Randy Shuffler

928.230.5982

randyshuffler@hotmail.com

www.lakehavasuforsale.com

SA535036000