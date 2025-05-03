A True Montecito Destination Resort

Explosive views, effortless style and casual elegance – this is your Montecito moment! Presiding over 1.43 acres and minutes from the San Ysidro Ranch, this impeccable 5 bedroom/6.5 bathroom estate is a haven of beauty. Meticulously renovated with versatility in mind, the residence is designed to capture the south-facing ocean views on the main level where nearly all the rooms open to expansive terraces, inspired landscaping and a dramatic pool and spa. Upstairs the three en-suite bedrooms flow out to a magnificent ocean-view deck, and on the lower level, a media room with a kitchenette and bathroom await guests. This is a true destination resort.

Location: 1465 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $13,500,000

Year Built: 1994

Living Area: 7,071 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Prime south-facing orientation; immaculate ocean views; 45-foot pool with spa; designed for versatile single-level living; extensive high-end renovation; designer kitchen with custom cabinetry; elegant primary suite with ocean views; whole-house solar system & battery backup system

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.331.7577

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514