Ojai 2-Acre Panoramic View Estate

Nestled in the gated community of Rancho Matilija, this upgraded Montecito-style estate captures Ojai’s iconic “pink moment” over breathtaking mountain views. A grand circular driveway, olive trees and lush landscaping set the stage for refined living. Vaulted ceilings, engineered wood, terrazzo stone and hand-painted tiles elevate the interiors. The gourmet kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, 1,000-bottle wine cellar and wet bar. Outdoors, enjoy a pool, spa, orchard and cabana with a fireplace. Owned solar with Tesla battery backup ensures modern sustainability in this private retreat.

Location: 12751 Macdonald Dr., Ojai 93023

Asking Price: $4,695,000 or lease at $22,000/monthly

Year Built: 2006

Living Area: 5,250 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Gated private neighborhood; expansive pool & spa; fruiting orchard; owned solar & Tesla battery; 4-car garage and circular driveway; endless mountain views; new wood flooring; temp controlled wine cellar (1,000-bottle capacity); gourmet walk-in pantry; butler’s pantry; wet bar

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Cassidy Hiepler

805.338.0837

cassidy.hiepler@sir.com

www.cassidyhieplerhomes.com

DRE#: 02143275