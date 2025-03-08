A Santa Barbara Symphony
Illuminating the very best of Hope Ranch, this coastal villa delivers a world-class lifestyle – panoramic Pacific vistas, a guest house, pool house, wine cellar, executive office, a 6-car stone garage and more – all set on 4.8 acres of exquisitely designed grounds. Marrying storied Mediterranean architecture and modern influences, this property is a masterclass in luxurious living, where grand spaces, intimate enclaves and resort-style amenities unite. Set within one of the most stunning enclaves on the coast, Hope Ranch welcomes you with private beach access and proximity to the esteemed La Cumbre Country Club. Experience the pinnacle of Santa Barbara living.
Location: 4230 Cresta Avenue, Santa Barbara 93110
Asking Price: $40,000,000
Year Built: 2012
Living Area: 5,853 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Desirable Hope Ranch community; panoramic ocean, island & mountain view; pool house; executive office with loggia; wine cellar; expansive outdoor entertaining patios; pool & waterfall; lush gardens; solar panels & back-up generator; attached 2-car garage; detached 6-car stone garage
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514