A Santa Barbara Symphony

Illuminating the very best of Hope Ranch, this coastal villa delivers a world-class lifestyle – panoramic Pacific vistas, a guest house, pool house, wine cellar, executive office, a 6-car stone garage and more – all set on 4.8 acres of exquisitely designed grounds. Marrying storied Mediterranean architecture and modern influences, this property is a masterclass in luxurious living, where grand spaces, intimate enclaves and resort-style amenities unite. Set within one of the most stunning enclaves on the coast, Hope Ranch welcomes you with private beach access and proximity to the esteemed La Cumbre Country Club. Experience the pinnacle of Santa Barbara living.

Location: 4230 Cresta Avenue, Santa Barbara 93110

Asking Price: $40,000,000

Year Built: 2012

Living Area: 5,853 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Desirable Hope Ranch community; panoramic ocean, island & mountain view; pool house; executive office with loggia; wine cellar; expansive outdoor entertaining patios; pool & waterfall; lush gardens; solar panels & back-up generator; attached 2-car garage; detached 6-car stone garage

