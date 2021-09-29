A Real ‘Catch’ – The Famed L.A. Hot Spot’s Vegas Location now Serves Brunch

Southern California’s hottest brunch scene is no longer located just in its trendy urban enclaves.

Celebrity favorite CATCH recently brought its heralded brunch experience to the Las Vegas Strip, debuting its decadent daytime feast at the restaurant’s ARIA Resort & Casino location. Available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., CATCH’s weekend brunch lets guests dine on a menu of quintessential brunch favorites with a twist in a high-energy, chic atmosphere.

“It has been a long-term goal to bring the CATCH brunch experience to our Las Vegas location at ARIA,” CATCH co-founder Mark Birnbaum told the Vegas Guide. “With our incredible atmosphere, CATCH is built for the Las Vegas brunch fanatic looking to try something over-the-top, eye-catching and, most importantly, delicious.”

In addition to featuring many of the Los Angeles location’s signature brunch items, like the social-share-ready Anytime Waffle Tower created with maple, milk chocolate and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and toasted almonds, the Las Vegas CATCH brunch menu brings delicious, visual dishes to the table. Guests hungry for something new are sure to enjoy the Beet Cured Salmon Benedict made with Scottish salmon, organic poached eggs, hollandaise and a toasted English muffin, while fans of CATCH’s classic Grilled Spanish Octopus will be delighted to order the delicacy for brunch, as it’s served only during dinner at the Los Angeles location.

Several of CATCH’s other signature dinner selections can be relished during the day as well, such as the popular Truffle Sashimi with tuna, hamachi, chili ponzu, caviar and black truffle purée, and the succulent A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu with yuzu soy, garlic oil, Maldon sea salt and sesame that’s cooked tableside on a hot stone. Sumptuous sushi options also abound, including the luscious CATCH Roll made with crab, salmon and miso-honey. For brunch-goers looking for something fresh and healthy, an assortment of grains and greens can be ordered, like the gluten- and dairy-free Coconut Kale Chicken Salad made with poached organic chicken, heirloom tomatoes, roasted sweet potato, quinoa, avocado and shallot vinaigrette.

Complementing the brunch’s palate-pleasing cuisine is a variety of fresh-pressed juices and handcrafted cocktails for guests to imbibe. Standout drinks include the Eye Opener juice, made with ginger, lemon, orange and cayenne, and the Pineapple Trainwreck, a mix of Finlandia vodka, fresh-pressed pineapple juice, lemon, tarragon and Peychaud’s bitters. If mimosas are more your thing, be sure to order the Birdcage Mimosas: three flavors of fresh-squeezed juices and a bottle of champagne served in a chic gold birdcage wrapped in ivy.

The presentation alone proves that at CATCH’s extravagant weekend brunch, even something as simple as a traditional mimosa is turned into something guests won’t soon forget! aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/catch.html

