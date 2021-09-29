A Rebrand with Harmony: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Still Hits a Beautiful Note

Las Vegas’ music-centered resort is singing a new tune these days.

After closing its doors in February 2020, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino reopened last March as the newly reimagined Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the (slightly) off-Strip property offers guests a wealth of reasons to stay and play, with more than 1,500 beautifully appointed rooms, the state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino, multiple entertainment venues, a soothing spa and an impressive culinary portfolio that includes the highly anticipated return of a celebrity chef favorite.

Music fans will continue to frequent the property not only to visit The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which will host rock legends Journey for its inaugural residency in December, but also 24 Oxford. Named after the street address of the first Virgin Records shop in London, the intimate venue is home to one of Las Vegas’ newest must-see shows, “27 – A Musical Adventure.” The production pays tribute to six music icons who passed away at the age of 27, including Kurt Cobain.

Foodies, meanwhile, will salivate over the resort’s delectable restaurant collection, which includes the new Las Vegas location of Todd English’s Olives. Guests can dine on the James Beard Award-winning chef’s bold take on Mediterranean cuisine for dinner while enjoying live music and sipping a selection from the elegant eatery’s jaw-dropping wine list. Menu highlights include the flavorful shawarma spiced salmon and arguably the best beef carpaccio in town, served over gorgonzola polenta and topped with balsamic onions, scallion cream and Parmigiano.

When it’s time to relax, guests can unwind at The Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The desert-chic retreat not only features separate men’s and women’s facilities but also a gorgeous co-ed Roman-style bath that couples can enjoy together. Be sure to book The Spa’s customizable Bloody Brilliant! massage, which includes your choice of aromatherapy oil (peppermint, lavender or eucalyptus), hot stones, or a warm tea tree oil scalp treatment during the blissful service.

For those staying on property, the spacious chamber suites in the resort’s Ruby Tower offer accommodations luxurious enough for Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson himself. Amenities include a soaking tub for two, a walk-in smart closet with its own makeup desk and two 55-inch HD TVs. With so much under one roof, there’s no doubt Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will have guests coming again and again. virginhotelslv.com

-Heather Turk