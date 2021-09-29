Back and Better Than Ever: Bacchanal Buffet Redefines the Experience

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it seemed like Las Vegas’ bountiful buffets had carved their final slice of prime rib. However, proving you can’t keep a good man -- err, buffet -- down, one of the Strip’s most lauded smorgasbords has reopened following a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Open nightly for dinner and Friday through Sunday for brunch, Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace continues to elevate the all-you-can-eat dining experience in Las Vegas with an updated look, 100 new dishes and roaming dim sum-style food carts that serve a wild variety of items for dinner, like Japanese Wagyu hot dogs. Guests can dine in a nature-inspired space updated by the buffet’s original designer, Tetsuo Aoyagi, while getting a mouthwatering view of its nine open and interactive kitchens.

Offering something for everyone, Bacchanal Buffet’s extensive dinner menu features a mix of classic favorites -- including cold and steamed crab legs -- alongside several new dishes sure to impress taste buds, like duck carnitas quesadillas. During brunch hours, forget just building your own omelet - build your own pancakes and waffles.

Choose from a variety of flavors, such as green tea pancakes, and select different toppings and sauces as a complement. Want to feel more healthy than hefty? An assortment of smoothies is also available for brunch, and there are more than 100 vegetarian and vegan options offered for dinner.

With so much new to savor, it seems like an equally impressive line would follow. Luckily, Bacchanal Buffet now accepts reservations on OpenTable, so hungry guests can indulge in the buffet’s delicious fare faster and more safely than ever! caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/bacchanal-buffet

Eat Until Your Heart’s Content

Bacchanal Buffet isn’t the only Strip AYCE that’s back in business. Several buffets have begun to welcome guests back to their tables, including two classic favorites.

Open Thursday through Monday for breakfast, brunch and dinner, The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas now offers guests even more to relish with a vibrant new entrance featuring eight royal palms imported from south Florida, a revamped menu and the option for guests to secure their place in line with pre-paid priority seating. Menu highlights include freshly made latkes with your choice of toppings for dinner and made-to-order crepes throughout the day. wynnlasvegas.com

The beautiful Buffet at Bellagio has also resumed serving brunch daily. Diners can enjoy a worldwide selection of dishes - try the savory Hong Kong BBQ buns - alongside a spread of morning favorites, including fried chicken and waffles and several eggs Benedict options. bellagio.mgmresorts.com

–Heather Turk