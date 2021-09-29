Getting some Air: Soar Over the West Without Ever Leaving the Strip

Las Vegas has always been an escapist destination – the place we head to forget the 9-to-5 grind and responsibilities of the “real” world. But now Vegas escapism has reached soaring new heights, almost literally, with the opening of FlyOver, the city’s first flight-ride attraction.

This high-tech adventure takes guests on a multi-sensory journey over 22 of America’s most incredible destinations in an original flight-ride film, “The Real Wild West.” Suspended, feet-dangling, before a 52.5-foot-wide spherical screen, you’ll be whisked up and away on a breathtaking tour across land, sea and sky.

With location-specific scents, mists and wind, plus a captivating musical score by GRAMMY-nominated Dutch composer Tom Holkenborg, FlyOver is an unforgettable experience that the whole family can share; strapped-in and shoulder-to-shoulder “above” eye-popping scenes that most of us could never otherwise hope to witness in a lifetime. Plus, with tickets starting at just $24, it’s surprisingly affordable.

The 25-minute FlyOver experience begins with a pre-show by Montreal-based multimedia studio Moment Factory. Shown on a dynamic 360-degree video wall, this sets the historical stage for the exhilarating flight to come. Once aboard FlyOver, you’ll soar to tremendous heights above landmarks in Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana, California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico in utterly lifelike 8k resolution. With six degrees of motion on a state-of-the-art moving platform, you’ll swoop, dip and turn on a dreamlike flight of fantasy over very real destinations. FlyOver sights include 65-foot waves crashing against Northern California’s Lost Coast; a solar eclipse over a peak in Oregon’s Cascade Volcanic Arc; and a Hualapai traditional “Bird Dance” in the Grand Canyon. You’ll feel the inimitable rush of a wing suiter descending a spectacular mountain in Stehekin, Washington; the tranquility of fly fishing in the woods of Colorado; and the nearby spectacle of the Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip like you’ve never been able to see them before!

“The Real Wild West” was created by some of the entertainment industry’s most inspired talents, including Cannes Lion Award-winning film director Dave Mossop of Sherpas Cinema and creative director and former Walt Disney Imagineer Rick Rothschild. FlyOver is owned and operated by global tourism and hospitality brand Pursuit, which has also created sensational flight-rides in Vancouver, Canada, and in Reykjavik, Iceland. At FlyOver, the escape begins even before the ride. Entering from Las Vegas Boulevard, guests find themselves in a serene representation of a slot canyon; an “endless hallway” where imagery, sound and lighting transport them a world away from the bustling city outside. Upon reaching the bottom, The Lost Cactus bar serves bite-size snacks and beverages, including specialty frozen drinks and mocktails.

If once isn’t enough (and it probably won’t be), FlyOver in Las Vegas also offers its unique “Iceland” flight-ride over some of the iconic and storied locations of that mystical land of fire and ice. Suspended above volcanoes, glaciers, islands and waterfalls, you’ll truly sense the splendor and legends of the pristine land. Located next to the Hard Rock Café and across from T-Mobile Arena, FlyOver in Las Vegas is open daily from noon-8 p.m. to guests of all ages. Tickets start at $24 for children and $34 for adults. (Children must be at least 40 inches tall to ride.) For tickets and additional information, visit flyoverlasvegas.com.

–Paul Rogers