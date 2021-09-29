Global superstar Celine Dion brings her residency back to the Las Vegas Strip

A-list music residencies and Vegas: Name a better duo. While the two may now be inextricably tied, it’s worth noting that the one woman who revolutionized the concept almost 20 years ago was Canadian vocalist and megastar, “Queen of Adult Contemporary” Celine Dion. In 2003, Dion launched her first residency, “A New Day...” - a name that would carry more than a little context. At that time, Vegas was transitioning from its 1960s roots as a place to see musicians often at the twilight of their careers to a place where dynamic hitmakers were willing to stay in one place to tailor their performances to a rotating audience.

The residency, which took place at Caesars Las Vegas for 16 years, was originally conceived by Dion and her late husband and former manager, René Angélil, and it revolutionized the way entertainment was consumed in Vegas. Moreover, the length of time it was active made Vegas home for Dion and her family, and in return, the city welcomed her as its de facto ambassador and “favorite local.”

The improbable story is another fascinating aspect for the Quebec-born singer, whose powerful singing voice and charisma gained worldwide attention following her performance of “My Heart Will Go On,” the love theme for the blockbuster 1996 movie “Titanic.” With a long, successful career full of chart-topping hits, she is one of the best-selling solo artists of all time, adored by both fans and peers in the music industry. And luckily for music lovers, Dion has no apparent interest in slowing down. After wrapping her final show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8, 2019, an emotional performance that showcased many memories from her 16 years in the venue, she set her sights on promoting her new album with a world tour entitled “Courage.”

Of course, everyone knows what happened soon after. The tour was cut short. Vegas venues were shuttered, and everyone waited with anticipation and anxiety about what would happen next. “I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” said Dion last summer, with the hope that live performances would return as soon as possible.

Cautiously and safely, that time is now. While her world tour is slated to continue in 2022, including stops in San Diego and Los Angeles in April, Dion took the idle time to drop another bombshell for her adoring fans - the announcement of a brand-new residency at a brand-new Vegas venue.

That venue is Resorts World Las Vegas - the largest new resort to open on the Strip in over a decade and another world-class destination for guests. The residency is an imaginative new production with Dion at the forefront in an intimate, state-of-the-art setting that will feel at once transportive and familiar to anyone who has seen Dion perform or is a fan of her showy, glamorous style.

Opening on November 5, the first performance will also benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Following that, nine other November performances will round out the inaugural residency for the theatre, which is equipped with 5,000 luxurious seats and the latest in sound, service and hospitality.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. The hotel/resort, located on the north end of the Strip, features 3,500 rooms and an enormous array of gaming, dining and entertainment options, all while maintaining today’s necessary, strict safety and cleaning standards.

While Dion may be the first to christen the Resorts World venue, she will certainly not be the last. Directly after her November run of shows, seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood premieres her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, with six performances in December, and has added another six shows March 23 through April 2. Then, after Christmas, global pop superstar Katy Perry will take the stage for the first eight shows of her exclusive Las Vegas production, PLAY, including a special New Year’s Eve celebration before returning for eight more shows in March. In January it’s another chance to see Celine in action when the performer returns for 11 more shows beginning January 19 due to incredible demand. Then, in February 2022, country music superstar and five-time entertainer of the year, Luke Bryan, kicks off his headlining engagement of nine shows. For Vegas superfans waiting for it to “All Come Back to Them Now,” the moment can’t arrive too soon.

Celine Dion at Resorts World Las Vegas Nov. 2021: 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20 Jan. 2022: 19, 21-22, 25-26, 28-29 Feb. 2022: 1-2, 4-5 3000 Las Vegas Blvd., South, Las Vegas 89109 www.rwlasvegas.com | www.celinedion.com