Resorts World Las Vegas Adds a Gleaming Hotel Tower, Ultra-Modern Luxury to the Strip

If you’ve been on the Strip in the last few years, you may have seen a cluster of cranes and a lot of development just to the north. As of June 24, the cranes are gone and in their place is a new luxury resort and hotel so large and encompassing it can only be called one thing: Resorts World.

The first new megaresort in a decade in a city known for them, Resorts World resets a timeline for development that was lost in the recession of the late 2000s and puts Vegas back on track in building some of the more eye-popping buildings in the world. The sleek hotel tower, with a curvilinear, ribbon-like design and gold and crimson accents, punches up into the sky from a plot of land last occupied by the Stardust, which was imploded in 2007.

The 3,500-room resort is among the city’s largest. Built by Genting Group, a worldwide firm known for other developments in Singapore, Malaysia and China, the resort has an ultra-modern yet familiar feel, with accents similar to their many Asian developments. That said, the resort is all in for Vegas’ environs, featuring luxury experiences, casual-to-extravagant dining, and what ranks among the best pool experiences on the Strip. Also: Celine Dion.

Tech-Heavy Luxury

From the moment you enter Resorts World, you’ll feel like you’re in the near future, thanks to their “greeters” - three robotic puppies that welcome guests. The technology doesn’t end there. From massive, interactive LED displays to enterprise-level app integration - delivery service Grubhub is fielding the resort’s in-room dining requests - to next-generation health and safety procedures, Resorts World is among the most advanced luxury stays you’ll find anywhere. Coming next, even more futurism: The resort has received clearance to be a stop on Elon Musk’s Boring Co. Tunnel system, leading the Las Vegas Convention Center.

So. Much. Food.

Even by Sin City standards, Resorts World offers dining options so extensive you could stay a month and not try everything. From authentic Asian street food stalls to Michelin- star dining options, the grounds have over 40 restaurant options befitting any palate. Some unique standouts include Brezza, seasonal, coastal Italian fare from Vegas “it” chef Nicole Brisson, elevated bacon, egg and cheese - or grits served in a jar - at Suns Out, Buns Out, and even food by DJs: Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, described as an “anime-inspired” eatery, is headed by Steve Aoki. To whet the whistle, try Starlight 66, featuring inventive cocktails, a curated wine list, and best of all, a perfect vantage of the Strip from above.

A Pool With a View

The amenities at Resorts World are akin to most Vegas resorts: an extensive gaming area, lots of meeting space and a brand-new, 5,000-seat venue hosting A-list talent. But their pool complex really shines. Elevated above the Strip - and the largest complex to do so - the Resorts World pool is actually seven separate areas, from a family pool to a luxury cabana experience with an infinity- edge pool. The Strip views from the vantage point are unbelievable and perfect for day- or nightclubbing.

The environs are adorned with mature subtropical foliage, and several of the trees are survivors from when the Stardust existed at the same address - transporting the classic Vegas experience to the “next Tuesday” feel of ultra-modern Resorts World.

-Alan LaGuardia