The Hot List: Holiday in Vegas

Singing in the Season

Spirits are sure to be bright when former “American Idol” contestants Diana DeGarmo, Lou Gazzara, Jasmine Trias, Laura Suzanne Wright and Ace Young join a talented cast of Broadway and Las Vegas performers to spread some holiday cheer in “This is Christmas.” Playing select dates Nov. 26 through Dec. 26 at The Venetian Resort, the merry musical adventure features timeless holiday tracks performed by a live band and appearances by some beloved seasonal characters. venetianlasvegas.com

Ice, Ice Baby

Just because it rarely snows in Las Vegas often doesn’t mean you can’t go ice skating! Starting in November, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will once again transform its Boulevard Pool into a rooftop winter wonderland for the holidays, complete with a 4,200-square-foot ice rink overlooking the Strip. Visitors are invited to enjoy seasonal cocktails and culinary fare, too, and watch classic holiday films on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

A Holiday Home Run

Everyone can enjoy an immersive holiday experience at Las Vegas Ballpark when Enchant Christmas brings its whimsical Christmas light maze and village to the Summerlin stadium Nov. 26, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. In addition to walking through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing reindeer, guests will be able to savor seasonal treats, shop for holiday gifts from local artisans, go ice skating and even visit jolly old St. Nick himself! enchantchristmas.com

–Heather Turk

