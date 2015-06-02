It's Ok to Avoid the Burn: Workout Sun Protection

The designers of the Shine Run Hat ($30) from Pearl Izumi have thought of everything: While elegant in its simplicity, it offers high reflectivity for early morning or nighttime visibility and a new low-profile adjustable closure system that allows the use of headlamps, plus UPF 50+ to protect the scalp, a black bill on the underside to reduce bright sun reflection, and their Elite Transfer fabric to wick sweat away and keep the skin cool no matter how far you go.