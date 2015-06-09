Save your skin! The five biggest sunscreen mistakes

1. Forgetting to Use Sunscreen on Your Scalp, Neck and Ears— The part in your hair can leave a stretch of delicate skin exposed. When burned, even a brush through the hair can be painful— and that's only the short-term danger! Most people also forget their neck and ears; even if you have lots of hair, it's important to put sunscreen below the hairline and on the tops and outside of the ears' ridges. A spray sunscreen, like Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protection Spray with SPF 50+, makes it easy to protect the scalp, neck and ears quickly (and even conditions the hair a little).