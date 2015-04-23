An urban farm and education center blooms in a formerly blighted San Diego lot

Mountain View, though just a few miles from the coast, is a world away from the San Diego seen on postcards. The neighborhood's median annual income is less than $21,000, and more than half of families with children under the age of 5 there live in poverty. The community, just west of the 805 freeway, has been designated a food desert, defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as lacking in grocery stores or ready access to fresh, healthful and affordable food.