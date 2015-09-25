Approach with caution: taking a critical look at vaping and e-cigarette trends

Al-Delaimy and colleagues from UC San Diego and San Diego State University surveyed 689 San Diego high school students about hookah use. A quarter of the students surveyed said they had smoked hookah. Of those, 10% said they were currently using hookah. Half of the students learned about hookah from a friend, and 20% of the students said they learned about hookah from seeing a hookah lounge. In this and another earlier study on hookah, Al-Delaimy found that hookah users believed hookah is safer than cigarettes.