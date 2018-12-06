Where's Waldorf? The new Strip hotel is easy to spot

Sky-High

Serving intoxicating views of the Strip from the property's 23rd floor, the sophisticated Skybar not only has an updated look, but also an entirely new cocktail menu for patrons to relish. Guests can order drinks named after key moments and figures in Las Vegas' history, including one named after the city's spectacular hockey team that's served on a miniature ice rink with a custom Golden Knights helmet. The menu features imagery by local artist Neil Portnoy to help illustrate the city's timeline, covering everything from "Where It All Started" to "Las Vegas Today."