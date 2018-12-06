Where's Waldorf? The new Strip hotel is easy to spot

Late this year, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts took over operations of one of the Strip's oft-overlooked non-gaming gems, Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas. While the newly rebranded property, now known as Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Hotel & Residences, is working to renovate its rooms and residences (opening summer 2019) several changes have quietly been taking place that visitors and guests alike can enjoy. Here's a look at what's new -- and what's not going anywhere.
Sky-High
Serving intoxicating views of the Strip from the property's 23rd floor, the sophisticated Skybar not only has an updated look, but also an entirely new cocktail menu for patrons to relish. Guests can order drinks named after key moments and figures in Las Vegas' history, including one named after the city's spectacular hockey team that's served on a miniature ice rink with a custom Golden Knights helmet. The menu features imagery by local artist Neil Portnoy to help illustrate the city's timeline, covering everything from "Where It All Started" to "Las Vegas Today."
A Soaring Spa
Spanning two floors, this massive 27,000-square-foot retreat introduced two new services using products from Malibu's OSEA. In addition to the Waldorf Astoria Facial, guests can book the two-hour Nubody Silhouette treatment to firm and tone targeted areas of the body.
Elevated Dining
Michelin-Star chef Pierre Gagnaire's only restaurant in the United States, Twist, continues to serve his interpretation of classic French cuisine on the 23rd floor of the property, while Zen Kitchen cooks up an array of authentic Indian, Chinese and Thai dishes on the third floor. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Zen Kitchen also features several traditional American selections. New menu items include the Healthy Kale and Cauliflower bowl made with roasted rainbow cauliflower, tempura kale, wild rice, preserved pepper and a cumin and yogurt sauce.
