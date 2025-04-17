Pitching help on the way, improved bats, too? | Dodgers Debate

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Dodgers had a bit of a slump, but a sweep of the Colorado Rockies might have pulled them out. Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández discuss where the team’s pitching woes are, how they might improve soon and also, which Dodgers Debate reporter is most stylish? Cast your votes in the comments!