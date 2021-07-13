LA Times Today: What is next for San Pedro Fish Market?
For 65 years the San Pedro Fish Market has served up giant, made-to-order trays of seafood, becoming one of the top-grossing restaurants in the country. But the family-owned business has plans to move to a new location and, just like their famous seafood trays, they’re thinking big.