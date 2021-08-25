LA Times Today: Prop. 22 is ruled unconstitutional, a blow to California gig economy law
When California voters approved Prop. 22 last year, it meant some companies could classify their gig workers as independent contractors instead of employees.
But on Friday, a Superior Court judge declared the measure unconstitutional and unenforceable.
L.A. Times staff writer Margot Roosevelt stopped by to explain what’s next.
