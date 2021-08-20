Advertisement
Share
Business

Prop. 22 is ruled unconstitutional, a major blow to California gig economy law

A car that drives for Lyft and Uber at LAX.
A California judge ruled Friday that parts of Proposition 22 are unconstitutional, rendering the ballot measure unenforceable.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Margot Roosevelt
Suhauna Hussain
Share

California’s giant ride-hailing and delivery companies suffered a major setback Friday as a state Superior Court judge invalidated a 2020 ballot proposition that allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors.

In a lawsuit brought by the Service Employees International Union, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that parts of Proposition 22 are unconstitutional because they infringe on the power of the Legislature to include app-based drivers under the state’s workers’ compensation law.

Gig economy companies spent more than $220 million last year in the nation’s costliest-ever ballot initiative campaign after the California Legislature passed a law, AB 5, requiring drivers to be classified as employees with benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and workers’ compensation in case of injury.

“They tried to boost their profits by undermining democracy and the state Constitution,” said Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU California State Council, in applauding the ruling. “For two years, drivers have been saying that democracy cannot be bought. And today’s decision shows they were right.”

Advertisement
LAX AIRPORT, CA - AUGUST 20: Passengers make their way to the rideshare location at LAX as Uber and Lyft drivers held a moving rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights" and to "denounce the corporations' efforts to avoid their responsibilities to workers." Uber and Lyft threatened to suspend services in California Thursday night but a court granted Uber and Left a stay to a preliminary injunction requiring both rideshare companies to reclassify their drivers as employees, meaning the rideshare companies will not suspend service in California tonight as they threatened. Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in LAX Airport, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

Technology

Prop. 22: Here’s how your L.A. neighborhood voted on the gig worker measure

Uber, Lyft and other gig companies spent millions of dollars to shape California labor law in their image. The result: support from voters in neighborhoods as varied as Beverly Hills and Compton.

Uber pushed back against the ruling in a statement Friday, emphasizing that California’s attorney general previously had “strongly defended” Proposition 22’s constitutionality.

“This ruling ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of California voters and defies both logic and the law,” the company said. “We will appeal and we expect to win.”

Californians overwhelmingly approved the ballot measure, which won with 58% of the vote in the November election.

The California Supreme Court previously denied a constitutional challenge to Proposition 22 in February. The plaintiffs refiled the suit in a lower venue, Alameda County Superior Court, soon after the setback.

Abstract illustration of an app-based driver in a car

Technology

What Prop. 22’s defeat would mean for Uber and Lyft — and drivers

Gig companies have poured a historic amount of money into defeating a law to make workers employees. What happens if their effort fails?

Business
Margot Roosevelt

Margot Roosevelt covers California economic, labor and workplace issues for the Los Angeles Times. She is on Twitter @MargotRoosevelt.

Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express, the Chronicle of Higher Education, and independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement