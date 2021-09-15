LA Times Today: How ‘Happy Masks’ sparked a back-to-school frenzy
Launched at the start of the pandemic,“Happy Masks” has gone from a homespun project to a trendy COVID must-have, especially as kids head back to the classroom.
But good luck buying one.
L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Miller joined us with more on this viral e-commerce hit.
