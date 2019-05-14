Will Trump’s China trade war mess up Polestar’s U.S. challenge to Tesla?

Whether any of this matters, at least in the U.S., remains to be seen. It’s unclear whether most Tesla buyers are fans of electric cars, or just fans of Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. The Model 3 is outselling all other electric cars by a wide margin. But sales of all Tesla models fell 40% in the first three months of this year. If momentum fades, it could be bad news not just for Tesla but for electric cars in general, which in 2018 still represented just 2% of the U.S. auto market, though 7.8% of new cars sold in California.