Tesla names Larry Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to board in SEC settlement

By Associated Press
Dec 28, 2018 | 6:05 AM
| New York
Tesla has named two new independent directors who will assume their posts effective immediately. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Tesla is naming Oracle’s Larry Ellison and an executive from Walgreens to its board as part of a settlement with U.S. regulators who demanded more oversight of Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The company said Friday that Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson are the new independent directors, effective immediately.

Wilson-Thompson spent 17 years at Kellogg and is currently an executive with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Musk with misleading investors in August with a tweet that said he had “funding secured” for taking the company private. The two board members are part of the agreement reached with the SEC.
