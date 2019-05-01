Tesla Model 3 remains the most popular electric vehicle in the U.S. — by far

Tesla outsells other electric car makers, but it currently can’t sell its cars at a profit. Other automakers are selling many of their electric cars at a loss as they conform with government mandates that aim to get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. Like all electric vehicle makers, Tesla benefits from government subsidies, in the United States and internationally. But unlike many other automakers, Tesla has no profits from internal-combustion vehicles to make up for losses it racks up from selling electric vehicles.