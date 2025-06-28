Freshman quarterback Evan McCalister is Valencia’s latest ‘secret weapon’
Almost every summer, Valencia High football coach Larry Muir tries to make it a mystery as to which of his newcomers projects as a top player. He likes to keep it a secret until after the summer competition is finished.
Well, Valencia is headed on its two-week dead period next week, so Muir couldn’t hide his thrill watching freshman quarterback Evan McCalister unleash a long pass on the final play Saturday in the Simi Valley passing tournament. The ball was caught in the end zone for a dramatic touchdown by sophomore Michael Wilder as Valencia players roared in delight with a victory over Sierra Canyon to complete a 5-1 afternoon.
The 6-foot-2 McCalister, 14, has been getting playing time behind returnee Brady Bretthauer since graduating from middle school. There’s little doubt he has the arm and mental make-up to become Muir’s latest summer sensation, joining the likes of Steven Manfro and Brian Bonner, who were both young, unknown players before using the summer to take off at the running back position.
McCalister moved from Texas and is the younger brother of Denver Broncos defensive back Tanner McCalister.
“He’s very talented,” Muir said. “He sees the field really well. He plays beyond his years.”
Saturday was the busiest day so far for summer football competitions.
Burbank won the Simi Valley championship by beating the host Pioneers in the final of the Platinum Division. The Bulldogs also had wins over Valencia and Sierra Canyon. Junior quarterback Deshawn Laporte led Burbank on offense.
Mission Viejo won its own tournament championship by beating Mater Dei in the final.
San Clemente went unbeaten to win the eight-team St. John Bosco tournament. Damian Martinez had two interceptions in the final game against St. John Bosco and tight end Shane Kiley had the winning touchdown catch.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, behind new quarterback Wyatt Brown, defeated Inglewood in the championship of the Baldwin Park tournament.
Torrance went 7-0 at the Troy tournament.
