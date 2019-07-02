Tesla beats expectations, delivers 95,000 vehicles in the second quarter

Tesla Inc. delivered 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter, outperforming analysts’ expectations.
The Palo Alto-based electric-car maker said Tuesday that it delivered 77,550 Model 3 cars, and a combined 17,650 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.
The news boosted Tesla’s share price 7%, to $241, in after-hours trading.
Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the company would sell 500,000 cars a year by now.
Deliveries were higher than the previous quarter, but second-quarter financial losses could still be deep. Musk has warned investors not to expect a profit this time around. The company will release financial results sometime over the next several weeks.
Another quarter of losses would raise questions about Tesla’s ability to transform itself into a profit-making enterprise. After 16 years, the company has never posted an annual profit. It listed a quarterly profit only a few times, including back-to-back quarters in 2018.
During the fourth quarter of last year, Tesla earned $139 million on sales of 90,966 cars.
Since then, the company has lowered car prices several times, further crimping profit margins. And the company is now counting on increased sales of the lower-priced Model 3 cars, effectively replacing high-profit margin Model S sedans or Model X SUVs.
Tesla has said it intends to continue cutting costs and growing sales to move itself into the black. Updated versions of the Model S and Model X, with longer range and new suspensions, could arrest the falling demand for those vehicles.
Tesla faces declining federal tax subsidies for its electric vehicles. Starting July 1, the federal tax credit will be $1,875, down from $3,750. A previous cut in the subsidy amount in January, from $7,500, dragged down sales and profits in Tesla’s first quarter.
The subsidy program was created to kickstart electric vehicle demand, but it winds down after a manufacturer reaches certain sales levels. Competing electric-vehicle makers, including Jaguar, Audi, BMW and Porsche, can offer the full $7,500, putting more competitive pressure on Tesla. At year’s end, federal subsidies for Tesla buyers will disappear unless Congress votes to renew them.
Rather than focus on the number of cars, some stock analysts wish Musk and Tesla would fix logistics and delivery problems. Doing so would resolve questions about actual level of annual demand for the company’s cars.
Tesla faces “gradual brand destruction” by failing to fix those problems, as well as complaints about its service operations, Cowen stock analyst Jeffrey Osbourne said in a note to investors last week. Musk has not laid out an operations repair plan, which would be “more valuable to the company’s long-term growth than shipping a few extra thousands of vehicles in a quarter,” he said.