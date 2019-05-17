Volvo’s 2019 V60 wagon handles snowstorms like a champ

Even the roof carrier drew oohs and aahs. “Man that is one sleek box,” my daughter’s snowboard coach said, running her hand along its glossy black surface, a high-quality plastic treated to resist fading from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. The box fit four snowboards with ease. An anti-skid pad kept the boards from shifting around. The inside is illuminated with LED lights. And the station wagon let me load and unload the cargo without having to climb up on the open-door floor of the car, like I have to do with our own SUV. It all comes at a premium price, though – $1,445 for the box and $285 for the rails to mount it on.