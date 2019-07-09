Is he a Tesla stalker or just a very meticulous researcher? A judge will decide

According to Hothi’s court response to Tesla’s accusations, “Tesla has a history of using the legal system to silence its critics.” The document pointed to the widely publicized story of Martin Tripp, a former employee who became a whistleblower, saying Tesla knowingly manufactured and sold defective batteries. “Tesla CEO Musk set out to destroy him,” the court response said. Tesla sued Tripp for $167 million. An anonymous caller had contacted the company to say that Tripp was planning a mass shooting, a report that was relayed to police. According to Bloomberg Businessweek, “Tesla’s PR department spread rumors that Tripp was possibly homicidal and had been part of a grand conspiracy” and the company fired another whistleblower, former Tesla security manager Sean Gouthro.