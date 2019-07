Is he a Tesla stalker or just a very meticulous researcher? A judge will decide

The case is being tried in a court that specializes in workplace harassment and other cases involving restraining order requests. On the same day the Hothi hearings began, Judge Brand heard a case involving an argument between a bus driver and a retired bus driver that ended in fisticuffs, and another involving a long-running dispute between two elderly neighbors in which one allegedly brandished his walking stick as a weapon and the other pulled out a knife and vowed to “cut you open like a fish.” To speed such cases along, legal discovery — the process of gathering evidence from the other side — usually is not allowed.