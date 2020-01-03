Tesla meets Elon Musk’s sales goal, and stock jumps to record high

Tesla Inc. said it delivered 367,500 cars in 2019, achieving the sales forecast issued by Chief Executive Elon Musk and propelling its stock to a new record high.

The Silicon Valley automaker finished 2019 on a high note. Last year it opening a new manufacturing plant in China, scored a rare profit in the third quarter, and saw its stock price soar to record highs.

Tesla needed to deliver 104,000 cars in the fourth quarter to meet Musk’s 2019 forecast of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles.

Tesla delivered 112,000 cars in the fourth quarter. Of those, 92,550 were Model 3s, a growth rate of 16.3% over the previous quarter and 46% above the fourth quarter of 2018. The more expensive and aging Model S sedan and Model X SUV models saw a combined 19,450 deliveries for the quarter.

Tesla’s stock price jumped 5.3% to $453 in the first minutes of trading Friday. The shares started 2019 at $310.12 and plunged to $178.97 before recovering — sparked by the third-quarter profit — to a record high of $430.94 the day after Christmas. They closed the year at $418.33, up 35% for the year.

Each quarter’s deliveries and earnings feed into Wall Street’s shifting views shifting view of Tesla’s prospects. The uncertainty is typified by the long-range range target prices for Tesla stock issued in early December to clients by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas: $500 for the “bull” case, $250 for the “base” case, and $10 for the “bear” case.

Jonas’ bull case hinges on tremendous sales growth, enthusiastic customer response of the upcoming Model Y compact SUV, and rapid acceptance of Tesla’s controversial Autopilot and “Full Self Driving” driver assist technologies. Musk has promised those technologies will create a million completely driverless Tesla robotaxis by the end of this year (an outcome that no one in the driverless industry outside of Tesla has said is possible).

The bear case predicts Tesla overall sales growth will hit a wall, Musk will fail to execute on robotaxis and long-promised but as yet undelivered products such as a Tesla semi truck and an expensive roadster sports car.

Sales in China of Model 3s built at the new plant in Shanghai are expected to account for a rising share of overall Tesla sales. A recent report from JL Warren Capital predicts Tesla China sales will hit 44,686 vehicles for 2019 and 68,400 in 2020. That’s a tremendous growth rate considering the new plant began production in late December. The facility is being built to turn out 150,000 cars a year in 2020, and, ultimately, an annual rate of 500,000. Selling anywhere close to those numbers would bolster the bull view of Tesla’s stock.

The fourth-quarter delivery numbers were bolstered by big sales in the Netherlands, where rich tax incentives for electric cars were dramatically reduced on Jan 1. Tesla doesn’t break out Europe sales by country, but “sources familiar with the matter” told the Tesla-friendly website Electrek to expect 10,000 to 13,000 cars to be delivered in the fourth quarter to that tiny nation.

Musk expects dramatic Europe growth. In the midst of Tesla’s year-end stock run-up, Musk announced plans to build an automobile manufacturing plant in Germany, near Berlin. If it’s built, that could add capacity for another 500,000 cars.

Those ambitions must be matched against the flagging growth in the U.S. electric-car subsidies that once totaled $7,500 per customer but dwindled to $1,875 in July and ran out completely Jan. 1, as Tesla’s total sales volume topped 200,000 vehicles a year. General Motors’ EV customers will lose federal subsidies this year, but buyers of other automobiles will still qualify for the full credit. Other carmakers that jumped into the EV market in 2019 — including Jaguar, Audi, Hyundai and Kia — still qualify for the federal customer discounts. More EV models are due out this year.

Whether that’s enough to present an electric car challenge to Tesla remains to be seen.