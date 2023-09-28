LA Times Today: Americans face an epidemic of loneliness. For some, market self-checkouts make it worse
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported experiencing loneliness in recent years.
It’s an issue that was exacerbated by the pandemic, and one that caught the attention of the U.S. surgeon general who called loneliness a profound threat to our wellbeing.
L.A. Times reporter Marisa Gerber wrote about how seniors are avoiding self-checkout technology to forge relationships and build connections.
