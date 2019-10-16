11 Images
Theme parks create extreme Halloween foods and drinks
Theme parks are taking advantage of the #foodporn trend by selling outrageous Halloween dishes
Millie Kattenhorn, left, takes a picture of daughter Katie Kattenhorn, 10 eating a Caramel Apple Smoothie to post to social media. The drink is one of more than 100 treats and beverages the Disneyland Resort is offering during the Halloween season. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A Mummy Macaron, available at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, is photographed at Disneyland on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Monica Ramos holds a picture she made of her son, Richie Ramos, 4, with a Haul-o-ween Churro at Disney California Adventure Park on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Gracie Garza holds a Mummy Donut that she said she will photograph and send to friends via snapchat at Disney California Adventure Park on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Cassie Garza, 11, holds a Minnie Witch Shake available at Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People eat breakfast at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A Haul-o-ween churro, rolled in crumbled chocolate creme filled cookies and green icing is photographed at Disney California Adventure Park on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A Boogie Man Sundae with mint chocolate chip ice cream and hot fudge is photographed at Disney California Adventure Park on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The Monster Halloween Cake, made with multi-colored white chocolate mousse and finished with green buttercream and royal icing, is photographed at Disneyland on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People wait in line Schmoozies!, which sells many halloween treats at Disney California Adventure Park on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The Vampire Alien Mararon is made with blue raspberry and chocolate and available at Alien Pizza Planet at Disneyland on October 9, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, and other theme parks, are creating visually interesting Halloween inspired foods with the idea that park goers might want to post them to social media. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
