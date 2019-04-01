Health Secretary Azar's attacks on Medicaid make him Trump's most dangerous cabinet member

Last week, when the Trump administration filed a legal notice stating that it supported a Texas judge’s ruling declaring the entire law invalid, Azar’s friends let it be known that he secretly opposed that action. But he didn’t say so publicly, which is all that would matter. If the law is ruled invalid, that would mean the loss of insurance for some 20 million Americans and a threat of loss for an additional 133 million who have preexisting medical conditions. It would raise prescription costs for millions of Medicare enrollees, and throw much of the American healthcare system into chaos. Make no mistake, people will die as a result. If Azar’s concerned about this, he isn’t saying so.