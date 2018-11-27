The latest bitcoin plunge is making its fans loopy

When it comes to bitcoin’s virtues as an investment asset, the recent charts tell the story. The price has come down by roughly 80% from its peak in just under a year, disemboweling anyone who bought during the frenzy. It’s true that plunges on that scale aren’t unheard of in other investment markets, but they tend to be once-a-lifetime events that leave a lasting pall. The worst crash in the U.S. stock market was the roughly 90% plunge registered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1929-1932; the Dow didn’t return to its pre-crash level until late 1954.