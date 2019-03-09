ICYMI: In praise of the hated daylight saving time

This essentially would put everyone on Greenwich Mean Time — when it’s 7 a.m. in that British town, it would be 7 a.m. everywhere. But 7 a.m. would mean something different to you, depending where you are. In Los Angeles, you might be just drifting off to sleep, because although the bedside clock would read 7 a.m., it would be what we think of today as midnight. A salaryman in Tokyo might be just starting to think about where he’ll pop in for an after-work drink, because it would be today’s 4 p.m.