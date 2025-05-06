High school lacrosse: Tuesday’s girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
Loyola 15, Corona de Mar 5
Foothill 11, JSerra 4
Mater Dei 13, Westlake 7
St. Francis at Santa Margarita, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
El Segundo 17, Village Christian 13
Huntington Beach 8, Palos Verdes 7
San Juan Hills 10, Corona del Mar 8
St. Margaret’s 15, Anaheim Canyon 8
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Trabuco Hills 14, Cate 7
Aliso Niguel 15, University 14
Oaks Christian 18, Westridge 11
Dos Pueblos 8, Glendale 7
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
Huntington Beach at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.
Village Christian at Oaks Christian
Aliso Niguel at St. John Bosco
Palos Verdes at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Linfield Christian vs. West Ranch at Valencia
San Juan Hills at Riverside King
Grace Brethren at Simi Valley
University at Agoura
