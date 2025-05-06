High school lacrosse: Tuesday’s girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings

More to Read

DIVISION 3 Quarterfinals Linfield Christian vs. West Ranch at Valencia San Juan Hills at Riverside King Grace Brethren at Simi Valley University at Agoura

BOYS DIVISION 2 Quarterfinals Huntington Beach at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m. Village Christian at Oaks Christian Aliso Niguel at St. John Bosco Palos Verdes at San Clemente

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS DIVISION 1 Quarterfinals Loyola 15, Corona de Mar 5 Foothill 11, JSerra 4 Mater Dei 13, Westlake 7 St. Francis at Santa Margarita, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

