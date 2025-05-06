Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Tuesday’s girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings

Abstract view of a lacrosse stick scooping up a ball. Sunny day
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
Loyola 15, Corona de Mar 5
Foothill 11, JSerra 4
Mater Dei 13, Westlake 7
St. Francis at Santa Margarita, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
El Segundo 17, Village Christian 13
Huntington Beach 8, Palos Verdes 7
San Juan Hills 10, Corona del Mar 8
St. Margaret’s 15, Anaheim Canyon 8

DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Trabuco Hills 14, Cate 7
Aliso Niguel 15, University 14
Oaks Christian 18, Westridge 11
Dos Pueblos 8, Glendale 7

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
Huntington Beach at Dos Pueblos, 6 p.m.
Village Christian at Oaks Christian
Aliso Niguel at St. John Bosco
Palos Verdes at San Clemente

DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Linfield Christian vs. West Ranch at Valencia
San Juan Hills at Riverside King
Grace Brethren at Simi Valley
University at Agoura

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement