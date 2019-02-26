Is Elon Musk trying to commit ‘suicide by SEC’ by taunting the agency?

The September settlement covered more than merely the requirement that Tesla establish a preapproval process for any Musk tweets that might carry material information about the company. Musk and Tesla each were fined $20 million. Musk was forced to relinquish his post as chairman, though he was allowed to remain as CEO. The company was required to add two new outside directors, part of a seemingly endless effort to dilute the influence of Musk sycophants on its board.