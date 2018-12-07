News of the first gene-edited babies shows that science can't police itself

There also are questions about whether the parents involved in the experiment had adequate opportunity to give informed consent and why He ignored advice not to proceed with the work when he consulted experts in the field. There also are questions about why those experts, once He informed them of his plans, didn’t raise a public alarm. And many question whether He’s goal of endowing infants with HIV immunity really constituted an “unmet medical need” justifying a radical approach. Treatments of HIV are now common, and in any case, the embryos He treated were not infected with HIV and unlikely to be, even though the children’s father is HIV-positive. Their mother is HIV-negative.