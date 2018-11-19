Carlos Ghosn and Nissan: Another CEO with too much power is about to lose it all

Nissan, Ghosn recounted for the Harvard Business Review in 2002, “had been struggling to turn a profit for eight years. Its margins were notoriously low; specialists estimated that Nissan gave away $1,000 for every car it sold in the United States due to the lack of brand power. Purchasing costs, I was soon to discover, were 15% to 25% higher at Nissan than at Renault. Further adding to the cost burden was a plant capacity far in excess of the company’s needs: The Japanese factories alone could produce almost a million more cars a year than the company sold.”