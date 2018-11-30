On layoffs and tariffs, GM and Trump both are flagrantly dishonest

If Trump has a strategy to shore up the manufacturing sector of the U.S. economy, it’s not readily visible. His jawboning of corporate executives is an approach without staying power. The fantasy started in December 2016, when Trump — as president-elect — staged a theatrical meeting in Indianapolis at which he claimed to have saved 1,100 jobs that Carrier Corp. had been planning to move to Mexico. Over time, Carrier moved 600 of the jobs to Mexico after all, and its parent company, United Technologies, moved an additional 700 jobs at a nearby plant there as well.