Scott Gottlieb, who won praise for trying to do his regulatory job, is quitting the FDA

Gottlieb, 46, will have lasted less than two years as FDA commissioner. Beyond saying that he wished to spend more time with his family, which had stayed home in Westport, Conn., while he commuted to Washington, he gave no explanation for his sudden resignation. His announcement comes only two months after he debunked rumors of his impending departure. “I want to be very clear — I’m not leaving,” he wrote on Twitter on Jan. 3.