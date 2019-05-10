Hollywood throws women overboard by keeping silent on Georgia abortion law

Actor-director-producer Mark Duplass called on his industry colleagues by tweet to “pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation.” Alyssa Milano, who was a leader of the 50 actors who signed an open letter to Kemp in March urging him not to sign the law — Alec Baldwin, Christina Applegate and Sean Penn among them — said this week that she wouldn’t return to the Netflix show “Insatiable” if it continues filming in Georgia.