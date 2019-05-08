Health insurers learn how to make Obamacare work — for themselves and their customers

The stabilized finances of the individual marketplace have been a distinct boon for consumers as insurers reenter the marketplace or expand their participation. The Kaiser foundation has reported that the share of counties with only a single insurer in the ACA marketplace has declined to 37% this year from 52% in 2018, while those with three or more insurers have risen to 23% from 18%. This year, only 17% of ACA enrollees had an option of only one insurer, down from 26% in 2018; some 58% could choose among three or more.