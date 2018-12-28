A tobacco company makes Juul's founders billionaires while questions rise about their product's safety

In acquiring its Juul stake, Altria, which is the U.S.-based remnant of the old Philip Morris international tobacco empire, is coming together with a company that seems to have taken lessons from its playbook about how to market an addictive product. One technique is to minimize its dangers; Juul says its “mission” is to help adult smokers kick the habit, and that it’s appalled that kids are using its devices to introduce themselves to nicotine.