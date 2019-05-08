A life insurer says you should stop eating out (and buy life insurance instead)

The advice falls into what might be called the “latte factor” genre, which aims to shame ordinary people for spending their hard-earned dollars on petty luxuries like take-out coffee, restaurant meals, and haircuts, when they could become millionaires through thrift. I reported on one recent misbegotten example just a few days ago, after JPMorgan Chase advised customers that their bank balances would be so much the healthier if they “make coffee at home … eat the food that’s already in the fridge … you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks.” Etc., etc.